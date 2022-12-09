A 14-Year-Old Texas Girl Was Struck and Killed on a Highway — Now Her Mom Is Facing a Murder Charge

A mom has been formally charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of her teenage daughter who was allegedly fatally struck by a truck while walking on a Texas highway, according to multiple outlets.

Citing court documents, KXAN-TV reports 50-year-old Tenby Turner allegedly abandoned her 14-year-old daughter, Sterling Grace Turner-Williams at a mall in Austin, Tex., on Nov. 23, 2021, after the pair partook in dinner and a movie.

Turner allegedly "blacked out" and called 911 hours later after she woke up in her car outside a dental office, about 10 miles away from the mall, and her daughter was nowhere to be found, the outlet reports.

Turner allegedly told dispatch she and Sterling, who had Asperger syndrome, were "at the movie theater and … we separated at that point in time, and to be honest with you, I had too much to drink, and I woke up in my car, and she had called me 19 times," the outlet reports, citing court documents.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

According to KEYE-TV, Turner allegedly admitted to drinking alcohol in her car at the mall.

"I told [Sterling] I was talking on the phone and sent her inside [the mall.] I didn't want her to see me drinking in the car," Turner said, according to court documents obtained by the station.

That night, Sterling was seen walking on the MoPac Expressway when authorities say she was fatally hit by a truck.

It was unclear where she was headed at the time.

In a statement obtained by KXAN Tuesday, Turner's attorney Sam Bassett said, "I can only state that this was a tragic accident, not a crime. Ms. Turner is heartbroken about the loss of her daughter. We will enter a plea of not guilty to all charges. I have no further comment."

Turner, who is also charged with abandoning a child in imminent danger, is scheduled to make a court appearance in February, reports say.

It is unclear if she has retained a lawyer who can speak on her behalf.