Police believe Willow Sirmans may be with Austen Walker, 21

Texas Girl, 14, Was Allegedly Abducted and Is in 'Grave Danger,' as Police Search for Suspect

Texas authorities are calling on the public to assist in their search for a 14-year-old girl who is said to be in grave and immediate danger.

The Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office has issued an AMBER Alert for Willow Sirmans.

They believe she may be with a 21-year-old man named Austen Walker.

According to the alert, Austen stands 5 feet 9 inches tall and has green eyes.

There are tattoos on both of his arms, and he also has a scar on his right arm.

Police allege Walker abducted the girl.

Image zoom Austen Walker Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office

The alert does not mention if the two knew each other prior to the alleged abduction.

Willow is 3 feet tall and weighs 75 lbs.

The alert says she has strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes, and that she has braces on her teeth.

The suspect was last heard from in Grand Saline, about 70 miles east of Dallas.

He is believed to be driving a white 2012 Toyota Camry with Texas license plate number LGH9294.