Texas Girl, 17, Is Fatally Shot During Argument, Leaving Heartbroken Family Behind

Texas authorities have arrested a 17-year-old and charged him with murder after they allege he shot a teen girl during an argument.

According to a press release from the Odessa Police Department, officers responded to an apartment on a medical call. When they arrived, they found the body of 17-year-old Jasmine Lozano in a bedroom. She had been shot.

Authorities questioned a resident of the apartment, who told them that Lozano had been arguing with 17-year-old Chaviya Dewayne Crosby before the shooting. The resident said that he was in another room when he heard the gunshot. Lozano fell to the ground. He allegedly saw Crosby holding the gun.

The resident alleged that Crosby said he needed to get rid of the gun somewhere, and he left the apartment.

Authorities allege that they determined that Crosby had disposed of the gun. Police obtained a warrant for his arrest. He was charged with first-degree felony murder and tampering with physical evidence, a third-degree felony.

He is being held without bond and court records do not reflect an attorney authorized to speak on his behalf. He has not yet entered a plea.

According to the arrest affidavit, cops found Crosby and interviewed him. He allegedly admitted to shooting Lozano, the affidavit states. He also allegedly admitted to disposing of the firearm by destroying it into several pieces.

While authorities continue to investigate the case, Lozano’s family members — including her sister and four brothers — are mourning her loss.

“We just cant seem to understand this,” her family wrote on a GoFundMe page to raise money for funeral expenses. “She was a caring person to everyone. She had her days, but it doesn’t explain how this could have happened to her. We love you and you will be missed. Fly high, baby girl.”

Authorities say that they are continuing to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Odessa Police Department at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.