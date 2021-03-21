The suspect has been charged with capital murder and is being held by police without bond

Texas Girl, 6, Fatally Shot by Relative Over Spilled Water: 'At a Loss for Words,' Grandma Says

A Texas girl was shot and killed by a relative on Friday following an argument over spilled water.

The 6-year-old has been identified by family as Laurionne Walker, according to local news station KPRC-TV, which reported that the suspect, Raymeon Means, 35, has been charged with capital murder in connection with Walker's death. Means is being held without bond, KHOU-11 reported.

At around 11:30 a.m. local time, police in Pasadena, a city southeast of Houston, responded to reports of a shooting at the apartment complex located where Walker was killed, KPRC reported.

The Pasadena Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Neighbor Mauricio Alvarez told KPRC that they would see Means walking around the complex often and saw him not long before the shooting. "He knocked on the door and he was like, "Oh, can you check if you have water coming down because the little girl clogged the toilet,' " Alvarez said.

A few minutes later, Alvarez heard Means arguing with other neighbors, according to KPRC.

"[The family member] was banging on a car. The woman upstairs had a knife and they were saying, 'Get out of here. Get out of here!' " Alvarez said. "[Later] he went running upstairs, and we heard like four to five shots, and he started running, and we started hearing screams."

Walker was shot multiple times by Means and was transported to Bayshore Hospital where she later died, KPRC reported.

"I'm at a loss for words right now," Earline House, Walker's grandmother, told the news station. "My granddaughter was still a baby. She got shot twice in the chest this morning."

According to KPRC, Walker's family was similarly struck with tragedy when her three cousins, all children, were killed in a car accident involving a suspected drunken driver in Spring, Texas, last Sunday night.