A 9-month-old Texas girl was killed Monday when her parents allegedly left her unattended in a hot pickup truck, PEOPLE confirms.

A spokeswoman from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office tells PEOPLE that sometime after 11 a.m., the baby, Maria, returned to her Baytown home in the car with her parents and two siblings.

About an hour later, the parents, who hadn’t seen Maria, searched for her and found her unresponsive inside the family’s truck, says the spokeswoman. According to the spokeswoman, both parents thought the other had removed her from the vehicle.

At about 2:30, authorities responded to a call about the girl at the family’s house, says the spokeswoman. Maria was taken to the hospital where she died.

ABC News reports Monday’s temperature in Baytown went up to 91 degrees with a heat index of 100.

No charges have been filed, the spokeswoman says.

After the girl’s death, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted, “I hate this. These deaths are preventable.”

At a news conference, Gonzalez said the family had been going to medical appointments before returning home.

“In the hustle and bustle of getting kids out and attending to other things, they apparently forgot that the nine-year-old had been left inside the vehicle,” he said.