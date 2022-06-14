Houston Girl, 9, 'Intentionally Shot' in Domestic Disturbance Day After Boy, 7, Killed in Separate Shooting

Police are searching for gunmen behind two unrelated shootings that occurred within 24 hours in the Houston area

Hours after a young Texas boy was fatally shot in his own bed, a 9-year-old girl also lost her life to violence in what police allege was a cold-blooded murder.

Both deadly shootings happened in the Houston-area, within about 24 hours.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, a bullet struck Paul Vasquez in the chest shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday while the 7-year-old was laying in bed.

The gunfire started at around 10:45 p.m., and came from an either white or grey sedan that drove by the family's trailer home in Cloverleaf, located just outside of Houston.

Police said a number of shots were fired at the trailer home, but that his mother and three brothers were not injured.

The wounded child managed to leave his bed and find his parents, who called 911. Paul was taken to the nearest hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made yet, and police have not identified any possible suspects. Police said it was unclear if the family was targeted or the trailer was chosen randomly.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez wrote on Twitter he was "outraged" to learn of the boy's death.

"A child was killed during a drive-by shooting this morning," the sheriff wrote. "This is the daily toll of gun violence. Gun violence in the US can't be viewed as a solitary issue. Let's not accept daily gun violence as our norm."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Nearly 24 hours later, at approximately 10 p.m., a 9-year-old girl was shot in the head Monday during an alleged domestic disturbance at a Houston apartment complex.

The young victim has not been named, but police have identified her mother's ex-boyfriend, 22-year-old Jeremiah Jones, as her alleged shooter. He remains on the loose, and faces assault and capital murder charges.

Police said that, after an argument, Jones allegedly first shot his ex-girlfriend in the shoulder before going into a separate room, finding the 9-year-old, and killing her. Jones fled in a dark-colored Camaro with Texas license plates; the number is RTY0500, according to officials.

The girl's mother is expected to recover from the shooting.

Two other children in the home were unharmed.