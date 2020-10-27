Mareja Pratt's cousin said that another girl had been "picking on her on Instagram" so much that the 16-year-old "used to cry about it"

Texas Girl, 16, Killed Over 'Social Media Beef' After Family Says She Was Targeted on Instagram 'for Months'

A Texas teenager was killed on Monday in a shooting that police say had to do with a "social media beef."

On Monday, Houston police said that officers responded to a shooting on Sharpview Drive, finding a 16-year-old girl dead on the scene. Two other adult victims were taken to the hospital, police said, and are expected to survive.

While police have not yet identified the teenage victim, Mareja Pratt has been identified as the 16-year-old decedent by her family, according to news station ABC 13.

"This appears to involve an ongoing social media beef with our three victims that came to this location to engage the people," Houston police department Commander David Angelo said, per ABC 13.

Pratt's cousin, Kira Walton, told the outlet that another girl "kept picking on her on Instagram, sending people pictures saying she was a prostitute" and that the other girl had been "messing with her to the point my cousin used to cry about it."

Mareja Pratt

"I feel like my whole soul was ripped out," Walton added. "This is hard on my family. So hard."

Pratt's brother created a GoFundMe campaign to help with funeral costs.

"My little sister was only 16 she had so much life!" he wrote of the high school sophomore. "She was in her books & focused on school."

Pratt's brother added, "Everyone loved her she always kept a smile on her face & everyone happy... She stood out when she walked in the room!"

Mareja Pratt

"I’m speechless to say that my little sister is gone," he wrote. "Nothing i can do or say will bring her back. Me & her were the youngest and we we’re always together with our parents."

The two other victims have been identified by police as Dekambrie Pratt, 20, and Anthony Thornabar, 32. Both suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said, and are expected to survive.

Houston police said in a press release obtained by PEOPLE Tuesday that witnesses saw a "Black male suspect" exiting "a red Chrysler 200 and shooting multiple times at the victims."

"The male suspect, along with three females, then got into the vehicle and fled the scene in an unknown direction," the press release said.