Texas Girl, 14, Said to Be in 'Grave or Immediate Danger' Is Found, Suspect Under Investigation
Hayley Giandoni was located in Balch Springs Monday afternoon
Police in Texas are investigating a suspect after missing 14-year-old Hayley Giandoni was found alive.
An Amber Alert issued over the weekend for Hayley was canceled Monday afternoon, after she was located in Balch Springs.
An alert citizen spotted the girl and called police.
Authorities did not discuss Hayley's condition.
Along with Hayley, police also recovered a 13-year-old from Seagoville, PEOPLE confirms.
Police said the investigation into the suspect is ongoing. The suspect, identified only as a man, has not yet been publicly identified or charged with a crime.
Investigators thought Hayley was in "grave or immediate danger" at the time the Amber Alert was issued.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Hayley was abducted from Fairview, Texas, in Collin County.
She was last seen in Fairview, Texas, at about 6 p.m. that evening.
Authorities said she was kidnapped on the 100 block of Stone Hinge Drive, just off of Stacy Road.
Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.
The Dallas Morning News reports that authorities found three other "juvenile female runaways" between the ages of 13 and 17 while searching for Hayley.
Detectives said that the other three juveniles are somehow connected to Hayley's case.
However, police declined to provide any additional information.