Four Found Dead in Burning Texas Home After Man Kills Mother, Uncle, Grandmother and Himself

Image zoom Felicitas Guillen-Hurtado, Jose Guadalupe-Hurtado, and Josefina H. Gonzalez GoFundMe

Four members of a Texas family died Monday morning as the result of a triple murder-suicide, officials confirm.

San Antonio Police have yet to officially identify the dead, but surviving relatives have started a GoFundMe campaign to help cover funeral costs for all four.

Through the GoFundMe page, the family identified the three murder victims as Felicitas Guillen-Hurtado, 80, Josefina H. Gonzalez, 67, and Jose Guadalupe-Hurtado, 60.

The suspected killer, Ruben H. Gonzalez, 28, ended his own life, shooting himself in the head with a shotgun, according to relatives who spoke to KSAT.

First responders summoned to the scene found the bodies of Gonzalez, the suspect’s mother, and Guadalupe-Hurtado, his uncle.

Inside the home the family shared, police found the shooter and his grandmother, Guillen-Hurtado. All three victims died from fatal gunshot wounds. The house was also set on fire.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

A neighbor told KSAT the shooter was “not a social guy.”

“The guy carried an AK-47 inside the house,” the neighbor said, adding that Gonzalez’s presence in the neighborhood made him uneasy.

A motive is unknown for the killings.