Tx. Fireman, Girlfriend Found Dead in Suspected Murder-Suicide After Son, 1, Heard Crying in Home

The family of a Texas woman found dead in her Houston-area home believes she was killed by her boyfriend in a murder-suicide.

On Friday, Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Rosharon home of a Houston Fire Department captain and his girlfriend for a welfare check. When deputies knocked on the door, they heard a child crying inside, Lieutenant Varon Snelgrove said at a press conference.

After not making any contact with anyone inside, deputies forced their way into the home, where they found the bodies of a male and female along with a weapon. The couple's 1-year-old son was also inside but unharmed.

The couple has been identified as Joe Robinson and his girlfriend, Briana Warren, according to the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association.

Snelgrove said authorities have not yet determined the couple's cause of death, but family members of Warren say it was a murder-suicide.

“You would not have known. I’ve never seen this side of this man. I’m in shock,” Warren's sister, Brandie, told KTRK.

Before her sister's death, Brandie said she had rented a vehicle and Warren was going home to get some of her things to leave.

Robinson had been with the department for 15 years and was promoted to captain last year.

“It’s a terrible family tragedy," Houston Fire Chief Sam Pena said at the scene. "We have two families one has lost a daughter the other has lost a son, and it’s heartbreaking."