Tx. Firefighter Celebrating Wedding Anniversary Found Dead in Cancun — and Family Suspects Murder

The cause of death is unclear, but Elijah Snow's family believes he was murdered

A Texas firefighter who flew to a Mexican resort in Cancun to celebrate his wedding anniversary was found dead, with his body trapped in a hotel bathroom window.

Elijah Snow, a firefighter in Arlington, had traveled with wife Jamie to an all-inclusive resort in Cancun, according to station DFW-TV.

Last Monday night, Snow and Jamie were at a hotel bar when his wife returned to their room. He decided to stay behind at the bar, Snow's father-in-law, Randy Elledge, told the station. Jamie Snow woke up about 4 a.m. and alerted authorities after realizing he wasn't there, Elledge said.

According to officials in the Mexican state of Quintana Roo, Snow got trapped in the window of a hotel several miles away from the one where he was staying with his wife. He died of mechanical asphyxiation, according to NBC News.

Elledge told the DFW-TV that the family has hired a private attorney to investigate the case. The attorney has allegedly obtained photos that show that Snow had been beaten and had bruises all over his his body.

But Mexican officials say that Snow likely died accidentally.

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, officials say that he was trying to climb through the window when he became trapped. Officials said that due to Snow's height, he could not support his feet when the upper part of his body became trapped. He "lost mobility and there was no point of support," officials say.

Officials have ruled his death an accidental asphyxiation.