Firefighter Accused of Having Multiple Wives — After His Newlywed Tipped Off Police

A Texas firefighter was arrested on Monday and charged with bigamy after his new bride called police and told them that he was allegedly married to multiple women and had never finalized any divorce, PEOPLE confirms.

Authorities say Nathaniel D’Amato’s wife told them in late April that she had received emails from several women who claimed to also be married to D’Amato or to be “living with” him.

D’Amato’s spouse “kicked him out of the house” around this time, Harris County Constable Mark Herman tells PEOPLE.

Herman says investigators have been able to verify so far that D’Amato, a firefighter in Needham, is also married to a woman in Michigan. They wed in 1998, he says.

Police are interviewing at least two more women from Montgomery County, Texas, to determine if they are also married to D’Amato.

“We don’t know that yet,” Herman says. “Right now he is definitely married to two ladies: one in Michigan and one here.”

Herman says he doesn’t know the state of D’Amato’s ongoing involvement with the Michigan woman but notes they have “had some dialogue.”

Much else about the case — including a possible motive for the multiple marriages — remained unclear as the investigation continues.

Police took D’Amato, 46, into custody after he stopped by the Magnolia Fire Station where he also volunteered as a firefighter.

D’Amato, who was arraigned Tuesday, remains in custody in lieu of $10,000 bond.

It is unclear if he entered a plea or retained an attorney who could comment on his behalf.