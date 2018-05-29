Texas Firefighter Allegedly Used Hidden Camera Disguised as Smoke Detector to Spy in Ex's Bathroom

A Texas firefighter is facing charges after his ex-girlfriend accused him of installing a hidden camera disguised as a smoke detector in her bathroom and pointed it toward her shower.

The suspect, 31-year-old Edgar Aguilar, admitted to planting the device in that spot without the woman’s knowledge but couldn’t explain why he did so, Arlington police allege in an affidavit.

He “stated it was stupid,” according to the affidavit obtained by PEOPLE that documents his alleged statement to officers.

Aguilar, a four-year member of the Fort Worth Fire Department, was arrested earlier this month and charged with burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a felony.

He has not entered a plea but is due in court Wednesday, fire department spokesman Gregg Russell tells PEOPLE.

In a brief phone conversation with PEOPLE, Aguilar declined to comment until he could speak with an attorney, whom he did not name.

The affidavit alleges that police believe he was trying to film the woman nude in the bathroom, and “his actions and admission showed he intended to commit the offense of invasive visual recording (a felony) and may have committed the offense at some point.”

Edgar Aguilar Arlington Police Department

Police say the call from Aguilar’s former girlfriend, who shares custody of a son with him, came on March 24 after she found the device on a wall of her bathroom “and determined it was a hidden camera used for videotaping purposes,” the affidavit states.

She believed her ex was responsible, and described to police “numerous incidents involving the suspect that led her to believe the suspect was watching her,” including incidents of items she believed he may have taken from her home.

The alleged victim told police that Aguilar never shared the lease nor had a key to the residence, but that he might have obtained a key from their son.

While the woman was talking to police at her home, Aguilar arrived to pick up the boy but asked no questions about the police presence, which an officer on the scene deemed “suspicious,” according to the affidavit.

Authorities who retrieved the fake smoke detector and camera found no evidence of recorded footage or data within the device that could be downloaded, and nothing on Aguilar’s phone that would allow him to view any such images.

But they did locate a fingerprint on a piece of tape inside the device that matched Aguilar’s left index finger, the affidavit states.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

During a voluntary interview on April 26, Aguilar allegedly “admitted” he put the camera in the bathroom after entering the residence through an unlocked door while the victim was at work, the affidavit states.

Alerted by police to the allegation and arrest, the Fort Worth Fire Department reassigned Aguilar to a desk job away from public contact and opened its own investigation, with possible penalties that could include suspension or termination, says spokesman Russell.

That process can take up to 180 days per state law. “We’re still right in the midst of it,” he says. “We’re not near completion yet.”