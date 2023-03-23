Texas Father Kills Wife, 7-Year-Old Daughter Before Turning Gun on Himself

Jeremy Martinez shot and killed his wife Shannon Martinez and their 7-year-old daughter Bailey Martinez before turning the gun on himself

By
Published on March 23, 2023 04:18 PM
Shannon Martinez, Bailey Martinez
Bailey Martinez and Shannon Martinez. Photo: Facebook

A family of three is dead in what authorities say was a murder-suicide perpetrated by a Texas father.

Citing the Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office, KSAT-TV reports Jeremy Martinez shot and killed his wife Shannon Martinez and their daughter Bailey Martinez at their San Antonio apartment before turning the gun on himself.

San Antonio police discovered the bodies of Martinez, 43, Shannon, 37, and Bailey, 7, on Monday morning after a relative of one of the victims called authorities to request a welfare check. The relative had not heard from the victim since Saturday, police said, according to the station.

Upon entering the apartment, police say they found the trio dead from what appeared to be gunshot wounds. A gun was found nearby.

Police did not disclose a motive in the deadly shootings, but SAPD Chief Bill McManus tweeted Monday, "Divorce and breakups often have dangerous and deadly outcomes. Was at the scene this morning of a double murder/suicide... heartbreaking talking with the father/grandfather of the victims. Help is out there when needed. Report DV (domestic violence)!!"

The investigation remains ongoing.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

