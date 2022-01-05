Texas Dad Fatally Shot Carrying Daughter's Birthday Cake Outside of Chuck E. Cheese 

A Texas father was fatally shot Friday in a parking lot at a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant while celebrating his daughter's sixth birthday.

Calogero Duenes, 24, and his wife and two daughters, ages 6 and 3, had just arrived at the Humble restaurant. The victim's family had gone inside when the shooting occurred.

According to KTRK-TV, surveillance video showed the shooter driving the wrong way and coming close to hitting Duenes. There was a verbal exchange and then gunfire.

"I saw him," Duenes' wife Amber Uresti told KTRK. "I saw him walking towards us. I told the lady my husband was on his way. I pointed at him, and the instant I turned around, he came running in through the door and he kept saying, 'I got shot! I got shot!'"

Uresti said her husband was holding their daughter's birthday cake when he was shot.

"It's a tragedy," Uresti told KPRC-TV. "I really can't wrap my head around it. Like, I'm hurt. I can't understand how someone can do that to someone that's holding a cake. We just went to go celebrate my daughter's sixth birthday. I mean, that's all he was tasked with. That's all he had on him was a cake."

The shooter fled the scene in a black Ford car and Duenes was taken to the hospital where he died. No arrests have been made, and police have not identified a suspect.

"My daughter has been crying," Uresti told KTRK. "She slept last night with her father's shirt, crying until she fell asleep, and it breaks my heart. There's nothing I can tell her. There's no words to tell her other than, 'Daddy is with you in your heart. He loves you.'"