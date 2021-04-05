Texas Family of 6 Killed by 2 Sons in Apparent Murder-Suicide: Police

All six family members were found dead with gunshot wounds at a home in Allen, Texas, on Monday morning, according to police

Six family members were found dead inside an Allen, Texas, home early Monday morning in what police say appears to be a murder-suicide by two sons.

Officers from the Allen Police Department were called to a residence on the 1500 block of Pine Bluff Drive around 1 a.m. for a welfare check when they found the bodies of six people, including a grandparent, two parents and three children, KXAS reported.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Allen police Sgt. Jon Felty told KRLD-AM that all six relatives were found dead with gunshot wounds.

"It looks like two teenage sons entered into an agreement that they were going to commit suicide and that they were going to take their family members with them," Felty said.

Felty added that the family, who police believe to have immigrated from Bangladesh, had no prior records of problems at home.

A spokesperson for the Allen Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

While authorities have not released the names of the victims, a family friend confirmed to KTVT that 19-year-old twins Farhan and Farbin Towhid, their 21-year-old brother Tanvir Towhid and their parents Iren and Towhidul Islam died in the incident.

The children's grandmother was also a victim, according to the outlet.

"When I heard the news I couldn't breathe for 20 to 30 minutes," family friend Shawn Ahsan said. "How could it happen in a community like us? We're so close and we visit each other and talk to each other, we have dinner and stuff, but inside the house … his children were unhappy for some reason and one thing led to another."