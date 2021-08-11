3 Women Are Slain on Texas Resort Island, 23-Year-Old Man Faces Capital Murder Charges

The relationship between Yordi Barthelemy and his victims remains unknown

Authorities in Texas have charged a 23-year-old man with capital murder in the killings of three women over the weekend.

Yordi Barthelemy is accused of fatally shooting three women on South Padre Island Saturday night, ABC News reports. According to police, officers responded to reports of a family disturbance at a condominium on the resort island around 10 p.m.

Upon arrival, they found three women, aged 46, 47 and 65, dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

The women's identifies have not been released but authorities said they were members of the same family and from the Houston area, KSAT reports.

Barthelemy allegedly fled from the scene initially but later contacted authorities to turn himself in, KXAN reports. He was arrested in Port Isabel, just across the water from South Padre Island.

According to police, Barthelemy is from Kerens, a city more than 500 miles north of South Padre Island.

It remains unclear the relationship between Barthelemy and the victims. Authorities have not released a motive.