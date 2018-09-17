Woman Who Rang Doorbell of Tx. Home Before Vanishing Describes Night of Domestic Abuse: 'Nightmare'

The partially-dressed woman captured on surveillance video ringing the doorbell of a Texas home before vanishing spoke out in a recent interview about the harrowing circumstances that brought her to that doorstep.

The woman, who asked only to be identified by her first name Lauren, told Inside Edition that before she was seen outside the Montgomery home, she woke up to her boyfriend “kneeling” above her, “stuffing some sort of cloths in my mouth, duct-taping my entire head,” she said.

“I truly felt like when that was happening, like, I was going to die there that night,” she said.

The case made national news in August when the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office released the disturbing footage of her ringing the doorbell at about 3:30 a.m. on August 24.

“I was asleep and awoke to what seemed like a nightmare,” she said.

The footage showed the woman wearing only a T-shirt with restraints around her wrist before she left the frame.

After days of searching, police said they had found her “alive and well” in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, but they identified her as a domestic abuse victim.

Authorities also revealed that her boyfriend, identified as 49-year-old Dennis Collins, had fatally shot himself on August 29 in his home in Montgomery.

“Before doing so he left several notes connecting him to the female who appeared to be wearing restraints,” a press release from the sheriff’s office stated. “The male indicated that he did this in response to the national attention given to the situation among a few other things not yet disclosed.”

At a press conference, Lieutenant Scott Spencer of the sheriff’s office said the woman was not with her boyfriend at the time of his death.

Spencer said the apparent restraints were possibly connected to the domestic violence the woman suffered, and said in response to a question about domestic violence, “There are some issues obviously with the video surveillance and why she was wearing those restraints and the circumstances surrounding it.”

The Inside Edition episode is scheduled to air Monday.