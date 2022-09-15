Texas Doctor Died After Using Contaminated IV Bag. Her Colleague Was Just Arrested

An anesthesiologist is facing federal charges in Texas, where investigators allege he tampered with intravenous bags, causing the death of a Dallas physician.

Dr. Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz, Jr., 59, stands accused of tampering with an IV at Baylor Scott and White Surgicare at North Dallas, PEOPLE confirms with local authorities.

On Wednesday, Ortiz was arrested in Plano on suspicion of allegedly contaminating IV bags, according to WFAA. He remains in custody, and it was unclear if bond had been set.

The Dallas Morning News reports that Ortiz had his license suspended by the Texas Medical Board after he was allegedly seen on surveillance video placing IV bags in a warmer outside operating rooms just before patients suffered unexpected medical issues during routine surgeries.

Tiny holes were also discovered in the IV bags, which also contained bupivacaine, a drug used to treat localized pain, according to WXAS-TV.

According to the reports, the tainted IV bags contributed to cardiac arrests in several patients.

One of his colleagues is also believed to have died because of his alleged actions.

On June 21, Dr. Melanie Kasper took home an IV bag to rehydrate during an illness. But the bag had allegedly been tampered with, and Kasper later fell ill, had a heart attack and died, according to the reports.

Medical examiners determined that Kaspar's death was caused by accidental bupivacaine toxicity.

Ortiz has not been charged in connection with Kasper's death.

Ortiz is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, where he will likely be asked to enter a plea. Information on his attorney was unavailable at press time.

WXAS-TV reports that Ortiz has been a doctor since 1991.

Ortiz was previously disciplined by the Texas Medical Board after a patient nearly died in his care during a 2020 procedure.

The station further reports he spent 25 days in jail after pleading guilty to animal cruelty in 2015. The charge stemmed from an incident in which he shot his neighbor's dog with a pellet gun.