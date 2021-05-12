Jeffrey Nicholas, 28, has been charged with two counts of capital murder of a peace officer

2 Texas Sheriff's Deputies Are Fatally Shot While Responding to Dog Complaint

Two Texas sheriff's deputies were fatally shot and a city employee was wounded Monday when they were called to a home about a dog complaint.

Jeffrey Nicholas, 28, was charged Tuesday with two counts of capital murder of a peace officer in connection with the fatal shooting of Concho County Sheriff's Deputies Stephen Jones and Samuel Leonard.

Charges have yet to be filed in the wounding of the city employee.

Nicholas was booked in Tom Green County Jail on a $4 million bond, The Washington Post reports.

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by PEOPLE, the deputies were called to the scene to conduct an investigation "regarding a person being bitten by a dog."

The deputies allegedly made contact with Nicholas who "refused to cooperate and ordered deputies off his property and, according to witnesses, made threats to shoot the deputies if they did not leave."

According to the affidavit, a struggle ensued and the deputies attempted to use an "electronic control device" on Nicholas.

"Nicholas then produced a semi-automatic pistol and fired, striking and killing both deputies," the affidavit states. "Nicholas also fired his handgun toward City of Eden employees, striking and causing serious bodily injury to one."

According to the affidavit, Nicholas allegedly "made confessions and apologies" for the shooting during an interview.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement Tuesday, saying "our hearts are broken over the senseless murder of two Concho County Sheriff's Deputies who were gunned down in the line of duty."

"This terrible loss is a solemn reminder of the risks our brave law enforcement officers face while protecting our communities," Abbott's statement said.

The Texas and the U.S. flags were lowered to half-staff Wednesday in Concho County in honor of the fallen officers.