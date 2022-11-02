Daycare Teacher Arrested After 4 Toddlers Are Exposed to THC Gummies and Hospitalized on Halloween

A Texas daycare employee was arrested after a THC exposure sent four children to the hospital on Halloween.

The students at Primrose School of Prosper showed "unusual symptoms of illness," before being treated at a local hospital, franchise owner Mike Casey told NBC News.

"Evidence suggests these four students were exposed to THC, the active ingredient found in marijuana," Prosper authorities told local ABC affiliate WFAA.

Anisah Burks — a now former teacher with the school — was arrested for allegedly exposing students to Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Burks, 35, is facing four counts of injury to a child and one count of possession of a controlled substance, the outlet added.

The children are all around a year old and received treatment at the Children's Medical Plano before being released, the school told local Fox 4 News. Workers called authorities after realizing the children were sick. Once officers arrived, everyone evacuated the school and Burks left.

Police allege, per Fox 4 News, that Burks' black hoodie was still at the school and had a Ziploc bag with THC-laced gummies in it.

It's not clear how the children got a hold of the gummies.

The Prosper Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Burks spoke with police later Monday night and was booked the next morning. She has since been fired from the school, the Fox news station reported.

Primrose School of Prosper could not immediately provide a comment when reached by PEOPLE. It is not clear if Burks has retained legal representation to comment on her behalf.

In a statement to Fox 4 News, Primrose said, "as part of our stringent safety measures, we conduct background checks on all teachers and staff members prior to their hire. The individual involved was subjected to those same background checks as all our teachers."

"Words cannot sufficiently express our deep concern over this matter. We have every reason to believe, including from the authorities, that this was an isolated incident involving one teacher who was immediately terminated," said the school in a separate statement to WFAA. "We are praying for a quick recovery for these children and are relieved that they are all home from the hospital."

City officials also told WFAA, "We appreciate the continued cooperation of Primrose School of Prosper as well as the public during the ongoing investigation."

The Collin County District Clerk's Office told NBC News that Burks has not retained a court-appointed lawyer because she was ineligible.

The school opened its doors again on Wednesday and is cooperating with local police, Fox 4 News said. The Texas Department of Family Services' Child Care Licensing Division is also aware of the incident.