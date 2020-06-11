Officials said both girls had died from multiple gunshot wounds

Tx. Dad Murdered 2 Teen Daughters Before Turning Gun on Himself

A 63-year-old Texas father fatally shot his two daughters before using the gun to kill himself, PEOPLE confirms.

Police in Mesquite responded to reports of a shooting just before 10:30 p.m Tuesday.

When officers arrived at the home of Raymond Haydel, they soon found his dead body on the floor with a single gunshot wound to his head.

As they searched the residence, police found the bodies of his two daughters, 17-year-old girl Natasha Haydel and her 16-year-old sister, Alexa.

Both had died from multiple gunshot wounds, officials said.

Natasha, PEOPLE learns, had graduated from Forney High School 10 days ago.

Alexa was a sophomore at the school.

At this point, detectives are still working to establish a motive for the double murder-suicide.

According to KDFW, Haydel and the girls' mother were no longer together.

Both sisters were members of the high school band, the station reports.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help fund the sisters' burials.