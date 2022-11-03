Texas Dad Kills 1-Year-Old Daughter Before Stabbing Himself to Death During Standoff with Police

Alexander Barrios Ordoñez and his daughter, Leylani, were pronounced dead Wednesday morning

By Steve Helling
Published on November 3, 2022 06:27 PM
Alexander Barrios killed his daughter, Leylani and then himself
Photo: Rosenberg Police Dept.(2)

A Texas man and his 1-year-old daughter are both dead after authorities say that he stabbed her to death and then fatally stabbed himself during a standoff with police.

According to police, the incident began when 24-year-old Alexander Barrios Ordoñez went to a business in Rosenburg, Texas, on Tuesday night. He got into an argument with his former employer and stabbed him. He then fled in the man's tow truck.

The man was seriously injured but is expected to recover.

After Ordoñez stole the tow truck, authorities say he drove to an apartment where a babysitter was watching his 1-year-old daughter, Leylani. Authorities say that he forced his way inside and forcefully took his daughter. An Amber Alert was then issued.

Several hours later, at about 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday, officers spotted the truck and ordered Ordoñez to pull over. When he refused, they began a pursuit. According to ABC13, officers stopped the stolen vehicle with spike strips.

When Ordoñez exited the vehicle, authorities say he was carrying Leylani. She was covered with blood.

During the ensuing standoff with police, Ordoñez stabbed himself. Both the father and daughter were rushed to a nearby hospital where they were both pronounced dead.

It's unclear why Ordoñez stabbed his daughter. A GoFundMe has been established to cover funeral costs.

"Baby Leylani, at 1 years old, was unexpectedly called to Heaven early Wednesday morning," the GoFundMe reads. "She leaves behind her mother, Nicole Macias; Grandmother, Cynthia Flores; and many other loving family members. We are deeply saddened by this."

A funeral will be held at a later date.

