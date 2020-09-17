The non-custodial father allegedly told the mother he intended to take the two girls away from her

Texas Dad Fatally Shot 2 Young Daughters, 2 and 6 Months, Before Turning Gun on Himself

When Halie Engleman awoke in her Texas home on the morning of August 27, the two youngest of her four daughters were missing.

She asked the girls' non-custodial father, who'd spent the night in the San Marcos-area residence and had allegedly told her he was going to take the girls away from her, about their whereabouts. He pointed her to the bathroom.

They weren't there.

Engleman stepped outside to look -- and when she came back in, the girls' father, 30-year-old Kyle Brandon Grieb, was gone, according to documents first obtained by the Hays Free Press.

The mother called the Hays County Sheriff's Office to say she believed Grieb had taken them and fled, reports KSAT.

As officers responded to the scene of the child custody call, other member of Engleman's family arrived.

A deputy then overheard one relative say: "There's a body out there."

In the yard, according to a search warrant sought on the basis that Grieb had committed capital murder, officers found the father's body -- and under an adjacent tarp, they discovered the bodies of 2-year-old Amyah Engleman and her sister, 6-month-old Caraline Engleman. All three had "obvious" gunshot wounds to their heads.

"Amyah and Caraline's father took their lives before taking his own life," Erica Steele wrote on a GoFundMe page seeking donations to help the family.