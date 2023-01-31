Texas Dad of 3 with Another Baby on the Way Is Killed in Alleged Road Rage Shooting

Jesse Metzger, 31, had "infectious laugh" and "creative talent that spanned music and drawing," his mother wrote on Facebook

By
Published on January 31, 2023 12:33 PM
Jesse Metzger
Jesse Metzger. Photo: GoFundMe

Authorities are searching for the person or persons responsible for the fatal shooting of a Texas dad of three in what authorities allege was a road rage incident.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a Home Depot parking lot in Spring, Tex., around 12:30 a.m. on Friday when they found a motorcyclist suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the upper torso. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

KTRK-TV identified the victim as Jesse Metzger, a father of three with another baby on the way.

In a Facebook post Friday, 31-year-old Metzger's mother Heidi Myers Fiedler confirmed his death.

"It is with a heavy heart that I share the news that today my son, Jesse Metzger, was murdered in an apparent road rage incident in Spring, Texas," she wrote. "He was not the perfect son, father, husband, or brother, but he was mine. He was ours."

"Today I joined a club I never sought to be a part of, and I'm hoping no more of my friends ever have to join."

Fiedler went on to describe her late son as "tall and handsome" with an "infectious laugh" and "creative talent that spanned music and drawing."

According to authorities, prior to the shooting, Metzger had just finished having dinner with friends at a local restaurant.

After leaving on his motorcycle, authorities say he called his friends to let them know he was being followed by a white Jeep and that he had been shot. Then the call disconnected.

Friends found Metzger in the Home Depot parking lot and called 911.

No arrests have been made. The HCSO is urging anyone with information on the case to contact the homicide unit at (713) 274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.

