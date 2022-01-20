Texas Couple Found Tortured and Murdered During Family Trip to Mexico

Authorities discovered the bodies of Yulizsa Ramírez and Nohemí Medina Martínez, who were married, dismembered in trash bags scattered along the Juárez-El Porvenir highway

A Texas couple was found murdered in Juarez, Mexico, on Sunday.

Authorities discovered the bodies of Yulizsa Ramírez and Nohemí Medina Martínez, who were married, dismembered in trash bags scattered along the Juárez-El Porvenir highway, according to El Diario, KVIA, and KSMS-TV.

Ramírez and Martínez were both originally from Juarez and were residing in El Paso, according to their Facebook pages.

The two women were visiting family in the city at the time of their deaths and were last heard from on Saturday, El Diario reports.

Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances of the women's deaths, according to the newspaper.

According to multiple reports, Ramírez and Martínez are two of four women who have been killed in Juarez since Sunday. At least nine other women have been killed since the beginning of the year.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, the Chihuahua Committee for Sexual Diversity urged the Mexican government to thoroughly investigate the murders of Ramírez and Martínez, fearing that the case may go unsolved as many hate crimes in the country do.

"We cannot allow Chihuahua to continue to be the second state in the country with the most hate crimes, and that each year there are more," the final tweet read.

The committee also released a formal statement addressed to the Mexican Secretariat of the Interior, urging more vigilance and serious consequences for crimes against the LGBTQ community.