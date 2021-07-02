The couple's 10-year-old daughter was also shot, and played dead before calling her grandmother on FaceTime for help

Texas Couple and 6-Year-Old Daughter Killed by Masked Man Who Knocked on Door Before Shooting

Houston police are investigating the fatal shootings of a couple and their 6-year-old daughter Wednesday night during which the couple's 10-year-old daughter was also injured.

Click2Houston reports the 10-year-old told police the assailant knocked on the door of the family's home and was let in by her father. Then, the masked man began shooting, killing the girl's father, Gregory Carhee, 35, her mother, Donyavia Lagway, 29, and her sister, 6-year-old Harmony Carhee.

Citing police, KTRK reports the 10-year-old said the shooter lined up her family members on the couch before killing them. The 10-year-old was shot on the arm, and played dead to avoid being shot again before calling her grandmother on FaceTime for help, the outlet reports.

Click2Houston reports police believe they know who the shooter is, but the suspect remains at large.

At a press briefing, Assistant Chief Patricia Cantu with the Houston police said, "We're sending out prayers to the family. This was not only a difficult scene for us but for the family as well."

KTRK reports the couple's 1-year-old baby son was home at the time but was not injured.

Lagway's mother Manda Lagway told Click2Houston, "I don't really know who would want to hurt them because ... they were good people."