Texas Couple Allegedly Held His Parents and Young Son Hostage Before Being Chased Out by Tear Gas

A Texas couple is accused of taking the man’s parents and his 8-year-old son hostage, leading to a six-hour-long standoff with Crawford police.

According to a statement from the Crawford Police Department, Christopher Alan Bamsch, 27, and girlfriend Dandi Daugherty, 38, allegedly held Bamsch’s parents and juvenile son at gun and knife point overnight, demanding money and bank account information.

When Bamsch and Daughtery dozed off, the alleged hostages fled the home, running to a neighbor’s to call 911.

According to the statement, “a felony warrant was obtained” for both Bamsch and Daughtery, “and with the assistance of the McLennan County Sheriff’s Department along with their SWAT team, both individuals were taken into custody.”

But it wasn’t easy: The couple allegedly refused to exit his parents’ residence. Authorities decided to end the standoff by firing several rounds of tear gas into the home, forcing the two suspects to surrender.

Christopher Bamsch and Dandi Daugherty were detained Monday Crawford Police Department

Bamsch, who has prior convictions, was charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and endangering a child — all felonies.

He is also being held on a previous charge of unlawful restraint stemming from another agency. Details regarding that charge were unavailable Wednesday.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Daugherty faces aggravated robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and endangering a child charges. She was also wanted by authorities in Waco on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to ingest.

Christopher Bamsch soon after his arrest Crawford Police Department

Neither defendant had entered pleas to the charges against them by Wednesday. Both remain in custody without bail.

The statement says “federal charges” may also be pending against Bamsch and Daugherty.

No one was injured during either the hostage situation or the ensuing standoff, notes the statement, which concludes: “Good riddance to both these suspects!”