A lawyer for one of the suspects claims her fleeing is not an indicator of guilt

Texas Couple Accused of Murdering Seattle Woman, Cutting GPS Monitors While Out on Bail Are Found in Cambodia

Two Texas women accused in the stabbing death of 23-year-old Marisela Botello-Valadez have been found in Cambodia after going on the run late last year.

An FBI spokesperson tells PEOPLE that Nina Marano, 50, and her wife, 58-year-old Lisa Dykes, are back in custody two months after they fled the United States.

The couple vanished on Christmas — the day that investigators allege they simultaneously removed the GPS monitors strapped to their ankles.

Marano and Dykes are two of the three people arrested in June 2021 by Dallas Police for their alleged involvement in the stabbing death of Botello-Valadez, who was last seen alive in Dallas on Oct. 4, 2020.

The Seattle woman was in town visiting a friend, according to investigators. She had gone out alone to visit several nightclubs in the city's Deep Ellum entertainment district.

Her body was found in a wooded area in Wilmer, Texas, five months later, on March 24, 2021.

Marano and Dykes were out on house arrest after each posted $500,000 bonds for their release — bonds they allegedly skipped.

Police tried contacting the couple on Dec. 27, 2021, to no avail. On Jan. 4, Dallas County officials learned the couple had fled.

Charles Anthony Beltran, 32, is also charged in Botello-Valadez's killing. He remains in custody on $500,000 bond.

None of the three defendants has entered a plea to the murder charge they face.

Marano and Dykes were arrested in Florida last March, while Beltran was taken into custody in Utah last April.

Botello-Valadez had traveled to Dallas from Seattle on Oct. 2, 2020, to visit a friend. Two days later, she took a Lyft from her friend's home and never returned.

Police alleged in an affidavit previously obtained by PEOPLE that Botello-Valadez was last seen leaving a club called Select Start with a man they believe was Beltran in the early morning hours of Oct. 5, 2020.

Detectives used cell phone records to determine Marano, Dykes and Beltran were with Botello-Valadez at the home of Dykes and Beltran in Mesquite, Texas, "on the last date [Botello-Valadez] was known to be alive."

A search of Dykes' and Beltran's residence allegedly revealed the carpet had been cleaned, and there were blood stains beneath the carpet.

The blood was a match for Botello-Valadez, the affidavit alleged.

A motive for the killing, if known, has not been released by police.

Speaking to the Dallas Morning News, Dykes' lawyer, Heath Harris, insisted their fleeing was not evidence of their guilt.