Tx. Cop Who Allegedly Told Fellow Officer to Shoot Handcuffed Suspect Charged with Aggravated Assault

A former Houston police officer allegedly heard on body cam footage telling a fellow officer to shoot a suspect who'd already been handcuffed has been charged with aggravated assault by a public servant, PEOPLE confirms.

Lucas Vieira, 31, was indicted by a grand jury last Friday, according to an indictment obtained by PEOPLE.

The charges stem from the July 2019 traffic stop of Aundre Howard, a Black man who has since filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Vieira, other police officers and the city of Houston.

Howard's attorney, Randall L. Kallinen, previously released a 23-second clip of the traffic stop. In the clip, which shows Howard handcuffed, Vieira can allegedly twice be heard yelling, "Just f------ shoot his a--." The clip also shows an officer, alleged to be Vieira, striking Howard on the head repeatedly with a pair of handcuffs.

According to the suit, which was obtained by PEOPLE, Vieira and another officer pulled Howard over for an expired registration and then handcuffed him. Subsequently, they searched him for weapons and found none. When an officer allegedly put on rubber gloves for a body cavity search, Howard ran from the scene, but was apprehended within a block, the suit says.

After the chase ended, "Officer Vieira shouted for [the other officer] to shoot Mr. Howard twice with Mr. Howard's back to him and even shouted 'BOP BOP,'" the suit alleges.

"When Officer Vieira caught up with the already restrained Mr. Howard he then used his steel handcuffs as 'brass knuckles' and smashed Mr. Howard in the back of the head at least three times" while the other officer did nothing to stop him, the suit alleges.

The suit also alleges that officers held Howard in a publicly visible area with his buttocks and genitals exposed, and that multiple officers did nothing "to prevent this humiliation."

Howard was initially charged with drug possession and evading arrest, but both charges were dismissed, court records show.

In a 2020 news conference announcing the lawsuit, Howard recalled of the encounter, "I was scared, I didn't know what was going to happen," Click2Houston reports.

A spokesperson from the Harris County District Attorney's Office said it was unclear if Vieira has surrendered yet or had been arrested. It's unclear if Vieira has retained an attorney in his criminal case.

Court records for the civil case filed by Howard do not reflect an attorney for any of the defendants. PEOPLE's call to the City of Houston Legal Department was not immediately returned.

Houston police previously told Click2Houston that Vieira was no longer employed by the department.