Ex-Boyfriend of Woman Fatally Shot at Texas A&M-Commerce Along With Sister Is Arrested

Image zoom Facebook (2)

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on accusations he fatally shot two sisters and wounded a toddler in a Texas A&M-Commerce University residence hall — and police also allege he shot another man on New Year’s Eve.

Deja Matts, 19, and Abbaney Metts, 20, were killed in the residence hall on Monday. Abbaney’s 2-year-old son was grazed in the foot by a bullet, but he survived his injuries and has since been reunited with family members.

On Tuesday, police arrested 21-year-old Jacques Smith — Abbaney’s ex-boyfriend — and charged him with capital murder in the shootings. He was taken into custody and held without bond.

“An arrest warrant was obtained through the use of surveillance and witness tips,” the campus police tweeted at the time of Smith’s arrest.

Authorities also believe Smith killed someone else prior to the deaths of the sisters. While executing a search warrant on Smith’s home in the Dallas suburb of Rowlett, police say they uncovered evidence linking him to the Dec. 31 fatal shooting of Steven Daniels.

Daniels was found on the ground of an apartment complex parking lot on New Year’s Eve. He had suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. Police arrested Smith and two other men for Daniels’ shooting, and charged them all with capital murder.

RELATED: 2 Dead, 1 Wounded in Shooting at Texas A&M University-Commerce

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Deja Matts was a freshman at A&M-Commerce and was pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Public Health. Abbaney and Smith were not students at the school in Commerce, Texas — about 75 miles northeast of Dallas.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the family, friends and students impacted by today’s tragic event. During this difficult time, we encourage our Lion family — students, faculty, staff and friends — to remain supportive of each other,” A&M-Commerce President Mark Rudin said in a statement.

All classes, programs, and events on campus were canceled for Tuesday and Wednesday, but resumed on Thursday.

Smith has not entered a plea on any of the murder charges, and court documents do not reflect an attorney authorized to speak on his behalf.