Victims of Texas A&M-Commerce Shooting Were 2 Sisters: 'This Doesn't Feel Real," Says Mom

Image zoom Abbaney Matts, Deja Matts Facebook (2)

A Texas mother is mourning the loss of her two daughters after they were fatally shot Monday morning at Texas A&M University-Commerce.

“This doesn’t feel real,” Vanessa Matts wrote in a Facebook post dedicated to her daughters Deja Matts, 19, and Abbaney Metts, 20, Tuesday morning.

Deja and Abbaney were fatally shot Monday morning inside Pride Rock Residence Hall, the college announced on Twitter Tuesday. Abbaney’s 2-year-old son was also shot but survived his injuries and has since been reunited with his family.

The shooter has not yet been identified but police believe the shooting was a targeted, isolated incident. The investigation is ongoing.

Deja, of Garland, was a freshman at A&M-Commerce and was pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Public Health Abbaney was not a student at the Commerce, Texas, school.

The shooting was reported at 10:17 a.m. local time inside the co-ed residence hall that houses freshmen.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the family, friends and students impacted by today’s tragic event. During this difficult time, we encourage our Lion family — students, faculty, staff and friends — to remain supportive of each other,” A&M-Commerce President Mark Rudin said in a statement.

In the 911 call reporting the incident released Monday, an A&M-Commerce student can be heard telling a dispatcher she came home to find a small hole in her dorm room’s wall.