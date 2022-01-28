Texas College Student Loses Ears, Nose and Lips in Vicious Dog Attack While Pet Sitting

Jacqueline Durand has remained in the hospital since the Dec. 23 attack

A 22-year-old Texas woman has filed a civil lawsuit against the owners of two dogs that allegedly mauled her in late December, leaving her without ears, a nose and lips.

According to the suit, a copy of which was obtained by PEOPLE, Jacqueline Durand — a student at the University of Texas at Dallas who had been working as a dog sitter and walker — was viciously attacked on Dec. 23, 2021, by a mixed-breed German shepherd and a pit bull she'd been hired to care for.

The suit, which alleges negligence and premise liability by the dogs' owners, Ashley Jo Bishop and Justin Avery Bishop, claims the attack — which happened one day before her 22nd birthday, while the Bishops were out of town — left her "permanently and catastrophically disfigured."

The lawsuit alleges Durand was unlocking the door to the Bishops' Coppell residence when, "without provocation," the dogs "pushed the door open and brutally attacked" her.

The animals knocked Durand to the ground, and "violently attacked her head and face," according to the suit.

During the mauling, the dogs managed to pull Durand's clothing off, and "tore off and ate both of Jacqueline's ears, her nose, her lips, and most of her face below her eyes."

The dogs also bit her across most of her body, and since the attack, Durand says she has endured numerous corrective surgeries.

She remains in the hospital and will need more operations in the near future.

"Despite their dogs' vicious attack and mauling of Jacqueline, the Bishops continue to defend their dogs," reads the lawsuit. "However, an ominous sign on the Bishops' front door" — which reads "Crazy Dogs. Please Don't Knock or Ring the Bell. Call or Text Instead" — "shows that they actually knew or reasonably should have known of the dogs' dangerous propensities."

The lawsuit claims the Bishops had assured Durand the animals would be crated before they left their home.

It also indicates Durand had met the Bishops' dogs "without incident" prior to accepting the dog sitting gig.

The Bishops could not be reached for comment Friday.

In a Facebook post dated Jan. 18, Durand said that she was "so blessed to be surrounded by so much love and support as I go through this hard time in my life. Thank you everyone who is supporting and loving me every step of the way since the beginning! I am making good progress every single day that I'm here. Prayers are being answered! Thank you."

Her Facebook cover image continues to show two golden retrievers.

The suit against the Bishops seeks unspecified monetary damages.