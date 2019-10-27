At Least 2 Dead, 14 Injured After Shooting at Texas College Homecoming Party

Image zoom LARRY W SMITH/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

At least two people were killed and 14 others were injured after a gunman opened fire at an off-campus Texas A&M University-Commerce party, multiple outlets reported.

Chief Deputy Buddy Oxford of the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office told The Washington Post that the shooting occurred just before midnight Saturday at The Party Venue in Greenville, Texas, about 15 miles from the Commerce campus.

Authorities believe that the shooter, who remains at large, was targeting just one person at the party, but chose to shoot over a dozen people, Hunt County Sheriff Randy Meeks said, according to the Associated Press.

Deputies had arrived about 15 minutes before the shooting began due to a complaint of illegal parking, Oxford told The Washington Post. After they heard gunshots coming from inside, deputies found two people dead from gunshot wounds, both of whom were identified as males.

Fourteen people were immediately sent to the hospital to be treated for various injuries, the outlets reported. Several of them were not shot but rather hurt while trying to flee the scene.

The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The Dallas Morning News reported that the party was attended by about 750 people, the majority of whom were in their late teens and early 20s, with some dressed in costumes for Halloween. Over a dozen of them were questioned about the shooting.

Meeks told the AP that authorities are still looking for the shooter as of Sunday morning and that they do not yet have a description of the suspect.