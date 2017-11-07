Soon after Kathleen Curnow called 911 on Sunday morning to report the sound of gunfire at the church across from her house in Sutherland Springs, Texas, her husband crossed the street to investigate amid the gathering first responders.

“I kept waiting for people to come out but no one was coming out. My husband went to the doors of the church. He’s a strong man, but he said, ‘What I saw I was not prepared for,’ ” she tells PEOPLE.

And then from inside the First Baptist Church — the site of what would become the deadliest mass shooting in modern Texas history — came an 8-year-old girl, escorted out by authorities, Curnow says.

“She [the girl] hid and they brought her to me and they said immediately after, ‘We don’t know, can you just hold her for a minute?’ ” Curnow, 43, recalled on CNN.

She tells PEOPLE the child was “covered in blood and human flesh,” with “a bruise on her forehead.” Curnow tended to her as the details of the rampage became more apparent.

“We kept her on the porch because she was nodding her head and I didn’t want to take her inside and not be able to get her out,” Curnow says.

She continues: The girl “lost everybody but her stepfather. He came out and he was very stunned and dazed. He saw her and there was a sigh of relief. Her aunt was one of the ones coming late to church. We were able to get them together. I told them to stay as long as they want.

“After that, there were not a lot of people walking out. I was very thankful to learn that many of the people actually escaped from the side or the back. They got to safety at a convenience store close by. If they had stayed, I guarantee they wouldn’t have made it.”

As authorities later detailed, a gunman in all-black tactical gear and armed with an assault rifle began shooting on First Baptist from outside, around 11:20 a.m. Sunday during a worship service, before walking into the church and continuing to fire.

At least 26 people were killed and 20 more injured.

Law enforcement officers gather in front of the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas, after a fatal shooting on Sunday. Darren Abate/AP

The shooter, identified as 26-year-old disgraced former Air Force member Devin Kelley, fled the scene after exchanging gunfire with a local resident outside the church. He died from a self-inflicted gunshot in a neighboring county.

Children were among the victims, who ranged in ages from 18 months to 77 years old, according to authorities.

It was not immediately clear how the girl that Curnow cared for was connected to other victims, though at least one family, the Holcombes, lost eight relatives in the attack. Joann Ward and two of her daughters were also killed.

“The devastation for these families, many of these families that I’ve known all my life, it’s unbelievable,” Curnow says. She noted that while she worked in San Antonio, Texas, about 35 miles away, she had purposefully chosen to live in the more rural Sutherland Springs.

“If this is going to happen here, it makes no difference where I live,” she says.

On Sunday morning, as Curnow was with the young girl on her porch before her stepfather also re-emerged, she says she offered her aid and comfort.

“We were in the shade, I got her apple juice, I was trying to clean her up,” Curnow says. “I asked her, ‘Sweetie what’s your name? Where do you go to school? Do you have brothers and sisters? Do you live close to here? Do you remember any phone numbers?’

“I told her, ‘You’re very, very brave.’ “