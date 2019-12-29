2 Dead, 1 Critically Wounded in Tx. Church After Gunman Opened Fire While Service Was Live-Streamed

Image zoom Getty Images

Two people are dead and one is critically wounded after a gunman opened fire inside a church near Fort Worth, Texas, on Sunday morning, authorities say.

Just before 10 a.m., a man armed with a shotgun shot two people during Communion at the West Freeway Church of Christ in the city of White Settlement, authorities said, according to local stations CBSDFW, NBCDFW and the Dallas Morning News.

One person died at the scene and one person died on the way to the hospital, MedStar spokeswoman Macara Trusty told the Dallas Morning News.

A third person was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The gunman was shot moments after he opened fire, CBSDFW reported. It is unclear if the shooter was killed.

Statement on shooting at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement: pic.twitter.com/Crrrvavvs6 — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) December 29, 2019

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said he was “shocked and saddened” to hear about the shooting, according to CNN. “As reports come in, please pray for any victims and their families, this congregation, and the law enforcement officials at the scene. My office will assist in any way needed.”

The shooting was captured on video as the service was live-streamed on YouTube, the New York Daily News reported.

The video, which has since been taken down, shows a man holding a shotgun and then opening fire during the service, the Daily News reported.

The footage shows a man, who appears to be a security guard, and other churchgoers firing at the assailant, as terrified worshippers try to shield themselves from oncoming gunfire.

The identities of the shooter and the victims have not been released.

The White Settlement Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms did not immediately return PEOPLE’s calls for comment.

This is a developing story.