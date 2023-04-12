Boy, 6, Vanished and Mom Fled the U.S. — Now, Cadaver Dogs Indicate that Human Remains Were on Property

Cadaver dogs have indicated human remains were once on the property where missing 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez lived prior to his disappearance

By
Published on April 12, 2023 03:55 PM
missing Texas boy Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez
Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez. Photo: Everman Emergency Services

Cadaver dogs have indicated that human remains were once on the property where a missing 6-year-old Texas boy lived with his family before he vanished, authorities announced earlier this week.

Authorities were first alerted to the disappearance of Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez on March 20, after several other family members expressed their concern over the safety of him and his brothers and sisters.

A weeks-long investigation has led authorities to believe Noel is dead, after his mother, Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, allegedly fled the country with her husband, Arshdeep Singh (who is not Noel's father), and Noel's six siblings, two days after a visit from police who inquired about Noel's whereabouts.

At the time, Rodriguez-Singh, 37, allegedly told police Noel was in Mexico with his biological father, but that claim has since been disproved, say authorities.

On Monday, authorities in Everman, Texas, revealed cadaver dogs alerted authorities to the topsoil where a shed once stood on the property where the family lived, prior to the disappearance and presumed death of Noel, according to a news release.

Authorities said Rodriguez-Singh recently paid for a concrete patio to be poured in at the property the family rented following the shed's removal.

Authorities excavated the patio and said the dogs signaled to the area, leading them to believe "that at some point in time there were human remains contained within the shed prior to the installation of the patio," the release reads.

The cadaver dogs also alerted authorities to a large indoor/outdoor carpet that was believed to be used in the shed.

While Noel's remains have yet to be recovered, the findings have "provided additional guidance for investigators," the release states.

Noel was last seen alive in October — once when his mother gave birth to his twin siblings, and another time during which witnesses described him as appearing "malnourished" and "unhealthy," according to authorities.

The next month, Rodriguez-Singh allegedly applied for passports for all her kids, except Noel.

Authorities said shortly after the twins were born, Rodriguez-Singh allegedly made several comments stating she believed Noel was "evil," "possessed," and had a "demon" inside of him. She also allegedly claimed she was afraid he would hurt the newborns.

The mom of seven was also "known by relatives to be abusive and neglectful to Noel," a previous news release reads.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call (817) 293-2923 or email tips@evermantx.net.

