Texas Boy, 5, Was Playing with Dad on Balcony When Stray Bullet Struck and Killed Him

A Houston family was sitting on their second-floor balcony just after 9 p.m. on March 31 when tragedy struck.

Jordan Allen Jr., 5, and his dad had been making TikTok videos when the boy asked for some juice. As his dad stepped into the house to get him a drink, he heard five to six gunshots — followed by his son’s pleas for help. Jordan had been struck in the head by a stray bullet.

“Everybody ran in the house and the kids’ room in the house,” Jordan’s father, Jordan Allen Sr., told ABC13.com. “So I ran to the porch, and then I see my son on the ground holding his head asking for my help.”

The shooter sped off. Police believe the boy was not the intended target of the shooting.

Allen took his son to the Texas Children’s Hospital, where he was unconscious for nearly a week. On Monday, he was taken off life support and he died from his injuries.

Authorities are trying to find answers in the case. “At this time, there are no known witnesses or suspects,” the Houston Police Department said in a statement. “Officers recovered multiple casings in the parking lot near where the child was shot and several cars were damaged from possible gunfire.”

The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made. Police have released no details on the make and model of the vehicle driven by the shooter.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.