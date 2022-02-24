Texas Boy, 4, Killed in Vicious Dog Attack: 'We Are Heartbroken,' Police Say

"Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone in the community who has been impacted by this tragedy," Baytown Police Department Chief John Stringer said in a statement shared with PEOPLE

A 4-year-old boy was killed and another person was injured at an east Texas home, in what has been described as a brutal dog attack.

On Wednesday, Baytown Police officers responded to the Baytown home where a dog fight was reported at 7:40 a.m. At the scene, officers learned that a child had been attacked by the animals, the department said in a news release shared with PEOPLE.

Police said a second victim, identified as "a resident of the home," was injured while trying to help the child during the attack. Baytown EMS performed lifesaving measures before the boy was hospitalized, where he was pronounced dead due to his injuries.

Multiple outlets report the dogs were pit bulls. As authorities investigated, they learned that the child was staying at the home, per police.

A neighbor told Houston's CBS affiliate KHOU 11 the child was the nephew of a woman who lived in the home.

"She was heartbroken. She was crying. She couldn't believe it," neighbor Yadi Rodriguez told the outlet. "I was with her on the phone, and all I heard was her voice breaking because she couldn't believe it. She was like, 'I can't believe my own dog did that,' and they've had him for a while."

Rodriguez also spoke to KPRC 2, the NBC affiliate in Houston, and said the dogs had a reputation for being friendly.

"They've had them for a while, those dogs were not new. I don't know if maybe the little kid provoked them or something. It's still sad," she said.

Another neighbor, Yahir Martinez, who reportedly called 911, shared more harrowing details about the attack.

"Being a baby and having pampers on, it was jaw-dropping," Martinez recalled. "I guess part of his face was missing, that's what really got me."

The dogs have since been seized by animal control, and an investigation by the Baytown Police Detectives is ongoing. KHOU 11 reported that two adult dogs and two puppies were taken.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, Baytown Police Chief John Stringer shared his grief following the boy's tragic death.