Texas Boy, 1, Is Killed While Sleeping in 'Targeted' Gunfire Attack on Home

Dallas police are searching for the person who fatally shot a one-year-old boy in his home early Sunday morning.

Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall said the shooting at the South Dallas home was intentional and deliberate: “This location was targeted,” she said at a press conference Sunday.

Hall said the gunman used a rifle and was outside the home when the fatal attack occurred.

“The gunman had to be familiar with the layout of the home,” she said. “He shot only into the bedrooms. He angled the weapon in the downward position and because it was 3:30 in the morning, he knew that the residents of the home would be asleep and so he knew where to fire.”

“Not only are we brokenhearted, we are angry,” Hall said.

Police said Rory Norman, 1, was shot multiple times in the hail of gunfire and later died at Children’s Hospital. Also shot was Rory’s 20-year-old cousin, who had come home from a local university for the holidays. He was shot multiple times and is in stable condition.

“We aren’t going to speculate on a motive,” Dallas Police Corporal DeMarquis Black tells PEOPLE. “We don’t have any arrests as of yet. It is under investigation.”

Neighbors told WTVY that Rory would have been two in a matter of weeks. “He was a very happy baby,” neighbor Terry Lockridge told the station. “​He was a big boy, going to be a big old boy. ​Always coming to the yard to play. Every evening, he’d be out in the yard.” ​

Police are hoping that members of the community will step forward with information about the shooting.

“We are soliciting the public’s help,” Black says. “I hope with this little boy it ends like some of the other investigations, where our public stepped up and gave us the information we might not have had to bring us closure.”

“It is a tragic, uncalled for situation and we want to find the person responsible,” he says.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.