11-Year-Old Texas Boy Killed in Drive-By Shooting — and Police Suspect Case of Mistaken Identity

Police in Texas are asking for information about the drive-by shooting death of an 11-year-old boy, who authorities say was likely shot by a suspect or suspects who targeted the wrong people.

At about 4:20 a.m. Monday, multiple shots were fired into a home in Channelview, a town east of Houston, according to the Harris County Sheriff. A bullet struck and killed Kamren Jones while he was sleeping, killing him.

“This is senseless, tragic and sad situation,” Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a video posted to Twitter. “This is a child and these are cowards shooting into a home.”

Gonzalez said he believes the Jones family was not the intended target of the drive-by shooting. Rather, the home’s previous tenants might have been, he said.

Kamren is the fourth oldest child among seven children. He was a student at Schochler Elementary School, according to a report from local TV station ABC13.

A former teacher of Kamren’s posted a note on the family’s GoFundMe page describing the boy as a hard-working student and the best soccer player at recess.

“I enjoyed knowing him and how he made me smile everyday,” the teacher wrote. “His own smile was infectious and he made all of us laugh.”

The teacher posted an assignment written by Kamren about constructing and writing paragraphs.

“Ms. Tolleson loves LaCroixs. She drinks mango and orange a lot,” he wrote. “[She’s] OBSESSED with them.”

Investigators are searching for the person or people responsible for the shooting.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 713-222-TIPS.