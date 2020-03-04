Texas Boy, 7, Is Killed by Hit-and-Run Driver While Playing Tag: 'Heartless'

Image zoom Nelson Morales GoFundMe

A Texas boy has died after authorities say he was struck by a hit-and-run driver.

Nelson Morales, 7, was hit by an SUV shortly after 10 p.m. on Tuesday night in Fort Worth. The driver fled the scene after hitting the boy.

Nelson was rushed to a nearby hospital, The Cook Children’s Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead just before 11 p.m.

In an interview with NBC 5, the boy’s older brother, Christian Rivas, explained the events that led to the boy’s death. The family had been throwing a “celebration of life” event for their grandmother, who died a week and a half ago. As the celebration ended, Nelson was playing tag with his cousins while the adults cleaned up.

“I heard my little baby cousin screaming and yelling that [Nelson] got ran over,” Christian told the station. “We couldn’t believe it and took off running. Everything just happened so quick.”

Christian told Fox 4 that the other children and a neighbor saw the whole thing and were able to give police information.

“I feel like they are heartless for just leaving him and not stopping to at least try to help,” Christian told Fox 4. “That’s not what a human being is supposed to do. We’re supposed to help each other.”

Police say that the person who fled the scene was driving a gray colored Toyota SUV.

Authorities encourage anyone with information to call them at 817-392-4869.