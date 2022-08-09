Texas Boy in ICU After Pit Bull Attack, and Family Says 15-Year-Old Babysitter Helped Save His Life

A 4-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after his family says he was mauled by a pit bull while on a walk in his Fresno, Tex., neighborhood with his 15-year-old babysitter.

Speaking with KPRC-TV, Cortney Neal says his son Carson was attacked by the dog last week, while outdoors with the teen caregiver and her 7-year-old brother.

"He's like, 'the dog was big, dad. The dog was big and black, and he dragged me,'" Neal said.

"He's scared of dogs. I think they were trying to run, but he froze," Neal said. "He's like, 'I kind of froze, dad.'"

According to the station, the babysitter helped save the boy by grabbing at the dog's collar and screaming for help.

"She never left him. We couldn't have asked anything more than what she did," Neal said.

The outlet reports the owner managed to pull the pit bull off Carson, but not before the dog reportedly caused nerve damage to the boy's face.

It was unclear if the owner will face charges in connection with the attack.

Despite having undergone multiple surgeries and stitches to his head and arm, Neal says his son remains in the ICU due to leaking spinal fluid.

According to a GoFundMe campaign aimed at raising money for Carson's hospital expenses, "the dog latched on and dragged him by the side of his face," the description reads. "The worst pain in the world is watching your child suffer in the hospital and there's nothing you can do to ease the pain!!"

The attack on Carson comes a little more than two weeks after a 71-year-old man, also out walking in Fresno, was allegedly mauled to death by seven pit bulls, PEOPLE previously reported.