Texas Boy in ICU After Pit Bull Attack, and Family Says 15-Year-Old Babysitter Helped Save His Life

The attack on Carson Neal in Fresno, Texas, comes a little more than two weeks after a 71-year-old man, also out walking in Fresno, was mauled to death by seven pit bulls

By Tristan Balagtas
Published on August 9, 2022 12:47 PM
Carson Neal
Carson Neal. Photo: GoFundMe

A 4-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after his family says he was mauled by a pit bull while on a walk in his Fresno, Tex., neighborhood with his 15-year-old babysitter.

Speaking with KPRC-TV, Cortney Neal says his son Carson was attacked by the dog last week, while outdoors with the teen caregiver and her 7-year-old brother.

"He's like, 'the dog was big, dad. The dog was big and black, and he dragged me,'" Neal said.

"He's scared of dogs. I think they were trying to run, but he froze," Neal said. "He's like, 'I kind of froze, dad.'"

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up forPEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

According to the station, the babysitter helped save the boy by grabbing at the dog's collar and screaming for help.

"She never left him. We couldn't have asked anything more than what she did," Neal said.

The outlet reports the owner managed to pull the pit bull off Carson, but not before the dog reportedly caused nerve damage to the boy's face.

It was unclear if the owner will face charges in connection with the attack.

Despite having undergone multiple surgeries and stitches to his head and arm, Neal says his son remains in the ICU due to leaking spinal fluid.

According to a GoFundMe campaign aimed at raising money for Carson's hospital expenses, "the dog latched on and dragged him by the side of his face," the description reads. "The worst pain in the world is watching your child suffer in the hospital and there's nothing you can do to ease the pain!!"

The attack on Carson comes a little more than two weeks after a 71-year-old man, also out walking in Fresno, was allegedly mauled to death by seven pit bulls, PEOPLE previously reported.

Related Articles
Man Charged after elderly man killed by pack of 7 dogs primary: https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=428909475946222&set=pcb.428911012612735 credit Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office
Texas Man, 47, Charged After Elderly Man Fatally Mauled by Pack of 7 Dogs in Unprovoked Attack
Modern LED light bar on police cruiser flashing red and blue emergency lights.
Texas Man, 71, Who Was 'Full of Life' Is Fatally Mauled by Pack of Pit Bulls
Richard Hutch Barry
Calif. Man, 59, Is Mauled to Death by 5 English Bulldogs That Were 'Focused on Harming'
Scottie Brigman
S.C. Dad Was Killed by 4 Pit Bulls in May — Now Owner Will Be Charged with Involuntary Manslaughter
Nicolas A Vazquez
Texas Man Dies Weeks After Being Attacked by 3 Dogs While Walking from Home to Store
13-month-old killed in family dog attack
13-Month-Old La. Boy Is Mauled to Death by Family Dog; Animal Was Killed After Attacking Officer
Hunter Callender
Mich. Boy, 5, Hospitalized After He's Allegedly Mauled by 2 of His Neighbor's Dogs
Kyson Rhore
'It Was Like a Nightmare': Ky. Boy, 8, Recovering After Akita Attack that Required 300 Stitches
Bayles Children who survived a pit bull attack
S.C. Mom and Kids Who Survived Vicious Dog Attack Are in 'Best of Spirits' Amid Long Recovery
Mother Forced to Stab Family Dogs to Death As They Attack Her Baby
Mom Forced to Stab Family Pet to Death as 2 Dogs Attacked Her Baby: 'My Daughter Was Going to Die'
https://www.gofundme.com/f/jb5xfu-medical-and-financial-help Kyleen Waltman
S.C. Mother Who Lost Both Arms in Dog Attack Returns Home After 7 Weeks in Hospital
The Bayles Family: Coleman, Beth, Lainey(4), and Wesley(2)
S.C. Mom and Young Children, 2 and 4, Are Hospitalized in Dog Attack While Helping Elderly Neighbor
kyleen waltman
Family of S.C. Mom Mauled by 3 Dogs Say They 'Are Not Giving Up' on Her: 'Her Story Is Not Done'
police car lights
Texas Boy, 4, Killed in Vicious Dog Attack: 'We Are Heartbroken,' Police Say
kyleen waltman
S.C. Mom Brutally Mauled by 3 Dogs Faces New Health Challenges, Is 'No Longer Breathing on Her Own'
jacqueline durand
Texas Dog Sitter Brutally Mauled in the Face Speaks on Long Recovery — and Her Dream to Become Dog Trainer