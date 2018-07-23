Texas Boy, 3, Who Died After Being Left in Hot Van at Daycare Is Identified as Center Closes

Authorities on Friday identified the Texas boy who died after being left in a hot van after a daycare field trip as 3-year-old Raymond Pryer.

Raymond was left inside a van outside Discovering Me Academy on Antoine Drive for more than three hours after a field trip to a local park for finger painting and other activities, Assistant Chief Bobby Dobbins of the Houston police said at a Friday press conference.

The group, which included Raymond along with two daycare enter employees, returned between 2 and 2:30 p.m., but when Raymond’s father came to pick him up at about 6 p.m., nobody could find him.

At about 6:30, daycare workers found Raymond in the van suffering from heat exhaustion. He was brought to the hospital and pronounced dead at 7:45 p.m.

A spokeswoman for the Harris County Medical Examiner’s office tells PEOPLE that Raymond’s cause of death is still under investigation.

According to a Facebook statement from the Harris County Constable’s Office released late Thursday, the temperature inside the bus rose to 113 degrees, as measured by police who arrived at the scene.

Records showed that the boy allegedly had been listed as being accounted for when the bus returned to daycare from the trip, the constable office’s statement said.

Dobbins said the tragedy remains under investigation and that the findings of police will be brought to to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, which has the authority to present charges to a grand jury for indictment.

A Houston police spokesman would not comment Monday on the specifics of the investigation but tells PEOPLE that “anybody and everybody” is being questioned.

On Friday, a person answering the phone at the daycare said the center had no comment.

The Houston Chronicle reported later on Friday that a sign posted on the center’s front door said it would remain closed indefinitely, and the center’s phones appeared to be disconnected Monday.

ABC-13 reported that records show the daycare was cited in 2015 for several violations involving their van. One violation involved not having an electronic child safety alarm that would notify a driver if a child was left inside the vehicle; another involved a driver not knowing the number of children in her group.

At Friday’s press conference, police said it wasn’t yet clear from the investigation whether the bus had a child safety alarm.

PEOPLE’s call Monday to the Texas Health and Human Services’ child care licensing office in Houston was not immediately returned.

On Friday, Raymond’s family released balloons in his honor, according to multiple reports. A woman who addressed the media said the family is requesting privacy.