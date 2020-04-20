Tx. Boy, 11, Was Allegedly Beaten to Death by Mom's Boyfriend and Discovered Dead in Trunk

Image zoom GoFundMe

A Las Vegas man is accused of killing his girlfriend’s 11-year-old son after the child’s body was found in the trunk of a car in Texas.

Corey Allen Trumbull, 31, has been charged with capital murder as well as tampering with evidence in Wichita County, Texas, for the death of 11-year-old Logan Cline, according to an indictment obtained by PEOPLE.

Trumbull allegedly killed Logan by hitting him in the head and/or body with either his hands or a blunt object on Dec. 1.

On Feb. 27, Logan’s body was discovered in the trunk of a car near a Red Roof Inn in Wichita Falls after a domestic violence incident the day before in Las Vegas involving his mother, Stormy Johnson, and Trumbull, her boyfriend, led authorities to Texas, the Wichita Falls Times Record News reports.

Trumbull was allegedly violent with Johnson, who told investigators about one incident when he allegedly choked her with a dog leash made of a metal chain, a Las Vegas police arrest report obtained by the paper states.

The couple, along with Johnson’s 15-year-old daughter, had been drifting between Texas and Las Vegas for months, staying in their white pickup truck and motel rooms.

In a statement on a GoFundMe page, his grandmother called Logan’s death “tragic” and said his father is a member of the U.S. Army currently assigned to Afghanistan.

Both Trumbull and Johnson have been charged with tampering with evidence in connection to Logan’s death. According to her indictment obtained by PEOPLE, Johnson allegedly failed to report Logan’s body and alleged murder to police in December 2019.

Trumbull and Johnson are also facing charges in Nevada for possession of visual pornography of a person under 16, sexual assault against a child under 16, lewd act committed by person over 18 with a child of 14 or 15 and child abuse or neglect, the paper reports.

In Nevada, Trumbull faces first-degree kidnapping, domestic battery and domestic battery by strangulation charges for incidents involving Johnson, according to the Times Record News.

Attorney information was not available Monday. Neither Johnson nor Trumbull have entered pleas on any of the charges against them in Texas. They remain behind bars in Nevada.