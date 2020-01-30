Texas Boy, 5, Is Fighting for His Life After Being Mauled by Family Dogs

Mason Swain GoFundMe

A dog attack in Texas has left a boy gravely wounded as investigators try to piece together what happened last week at the child’s grandmother’s Brenham home.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the attack Friday afternoon on Mason Swain, who is 5.

The boy has undergone three surgeries since the attack, and will require several more, according to his parents, who spoke to KHOU.

KHOU, citing the family, reports the attack was unprovoked, and that the two dogs involved have been euthanized.

Swain is being treated at the Texas Medical Center.

The attack happened at Mason’s grandmother’s residence. The boy had grown up around both animals, according to his parents, Kelton Swain and Casey McDaniel.

They said the dogs had been locked up but got loose.

Kelton Swain found Mason “lying on the ground,” and, after seeing the boy’s wounds, feared the worst.

“I thought he was pretty much gone until my baby said, ‘Daddy?,'” he told KHOU. “And I looked down and I said, ‘Oh, you’re still with me, baby! Keep fighting! Keep fighting … daddy’s here.'”

According to the boy’s mother, Mason lost his left ear, part of his right ear, his upper lip and one of his eyelids in the attack.

She said Mason will need several corrective surgeries, including skin grafts.

The dogs were pit bulls, according to KHOU.

A GoFundMe campaign has been established to help fund Mason’s recovery.