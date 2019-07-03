4-Year-Old Texas Boy Dies After Mother Allegedly Leaves Him in Sweltering SUV

Image zoom Lisa Neyland Denton County Jail

A 4-year-old boy died days after paramedics found him unresponsive inside an SUV, according to multiple reports, including TV station WFAA TV.

Shortly before 5 p.m. on June 20, the Aubrey Police Department received a 911 call for an unresponsive child, according to a statement released on the department’s Facebook page.

“Once on scene, officers determined that a four-year-old child had been found by family members inside a vehicle in the driveway of the residence,” reads the statement. “Paramedics and firefighters with the Aubrey Fire Department responded to the scene and immediately began treating the child.”

The boy was airlifted to a Dallas-area hospital. Two days later, Kaysen Neyland was pronounced dead from “heat-related injuries.”

At 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, the boy’s mother, Lisa Neyland, was arrested on the charge of injury to a child, a second-degree felony, according to police. Her bond was set at $75,000 with conditions, according to online jail records for Denton County.

It was unclear whether she obtained an attorney or entered a plea.

As the summer temperatures continue to rise, local law enforcement reminded the public to pay attention to the sweltering heat.

“This tragic situation happens too often in Texas and across the country with 16 children dying from vehicular heat stroke already this year,” said Aubrey Police Chief Charles Kreidler. “We urge everyone to educate themselves on techniques to childproof and protect children in vehicles.”