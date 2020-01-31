Tx. Boy Died in His Mom's Arms While on Life Support, and Her Ex-Boyfriend Now Faces Charges

Christian Paz GoFundMe

A Texas mother is mourning the death of her 3-year-old son while her ex-boyfriend faces charges.

On Tuesday, Christian Paz died in his mother’s arms after being taken off life support, KENS5, KBTX and WOAI report. Two days earlier, Christian had been rushed to a San Antonio hospital after he became unresponsive while in the care of his mother’s ex-boyfriend, Logan Harvill.

He was declared brain dead Monday.

“My world feels so empty without him,” Christian’s mother told KENS5.

Harvill was watching Christian while his mother was working, according to a GoFundMe page created by his family.

Harvill called 911 to report the boy was not waking up, authorities said. The 29-year-old is now charged with injury to a child and remains behind bars on a $1 million bond.

On Wednesday, a medical examiner announced that Christian died of blunt force trauma to the head. Police are investigating the child’s death, which was ruled a homicide.

“He was a sweet, loving, brilliant, funny baby with big brown eyes and anime hair. Our hearts are shattered. He is so very loved and missed,” the boy’s family told KBTX in a statement.

Attorney and plea information for Harvill was not available Friday.