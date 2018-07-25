Boy Called 911 to Say He Was Locked in Truck with Passed-Out Mom as Temperatures Hit 104 Degrees

On Saturday afternoon, as temperatures in Texas broke triple digits, a 10-year-old boy called 911 and said he was locked inside a parked truck where his mother had allegedly passed out in the front seat, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by PEOPLE.

“The 10-year-old asked his mother to roll down the windows, while on a recorded 911 line, and she replied, ‘No,’ ” the affidavit states.

A responding officer on the way to the scene, in Lakeway, noted it was 104 degrees outside, according to the affidavit. The document states that, according to experts, the interior of a vehicle increases 19 degrees within 10 minutes.

“It is believed that the interior of the vehicle was in excess of 123 degrees when officers arrived on the scene,” the affidavit states.

The boy’s mother, 34-year-old Adriane Moss, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of abandoning or endangering a child, though she has yet to be indicted.

She has since posted bail, a Travis County court clerk confirms to PEOPLE.

She will make a court appearance on Aug. 6. It was unclear Wednesday if she has retained an attorney who could comment on her behalf and she could not immediately be reached directly.

About 5 p.m. on Saturday, Lakeway police say, the boy told them he woke up inside the vehicle after it was parked.

The boy told officials he had been inside the non-running Chevrolet Silverado with the windows rolled up for about an hour, according to the affidavit.

Moss left the truck to speak with police at the scene, the document states. When she got out of the vehicle, she allegedly “stumbled around the front” and officers “detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from [her].”