Boy, 15, Allegedly Confesses to Murdering His Mom, Who Was Caring for Granddaughter at Time of Killing

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with his mother's murder in Texas, where investigators allege he has confessed to the killing.

Aime Alvarado Salinas, 47, died from a single gunshot to the head, according to Dallas police.

The woman's body was found on Friday, inside her Dallas residence, after Alvarado Salinas' own parents contacted authorities, requesting a welfare check for their daughter, who had been caring for her 2-year-old granddaughter at the time.

They made that call, according to a statement from police, after a "two-year-old child had been dropped off at [their] home by an unknown individual."

That toddler was "supposed to be with her grandmother," the statement continues. "The great-grandparents became concerned for the well-being of the child's grandmother and therefore requested a welfare check."

Detectives developed information about the victim's teenaged son's possible involvement, and began searching for him.

After dropping the 2-year-old off at the great-grandparent's home, "the juvenile suspect took the victim's vehicle and went to a friend's home," the statement says.

The statement adds that the juvenile suspect "was taken into custody by Dallas Police officers without incident and provided a full confession to the Homicide detective."

He is being held without bond at the Henry Wade Juvenile Detention Facility on a single capital murder count.

The teen's name is being withheld, because of his age. Consequently, attorney and plea information was unavailable Tuesday.